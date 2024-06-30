Starkville’s Martial Arts Academy teaches public self-defense

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Self-defense can be looked at as an essential tool when you are out on your own.

In Starkville, the Downtown Martial Arts Academy held a self-defense clinic for ages 12 and up.

The Downtown Martial Arts Academy felt it was important for citizens to know self-defense.

This is why it held a free short course to introduce skills and strategies needed to protect yourself and others.

Doug Bedsaul said he has been teaching self-defense for almost 25 years.

He said one may need to know these skills at any moment.

“You can come into danger anywhere you go in life whether that’s in school, work, or a grocery store,” Bedsaul said. “People are paying attention to the news and they see stories happening whether that is in our local community or nationwide. So there is a sense that people can be in danger. Generally, we have a safe community but you never know when bad things are to happen so, it’s always a good idea for those who come in to get a little bit of training so they can be safer for their day-to-day life.”

The Downtown Martial Arts Academy usually hosts self-defense clinics every 2-3 months for kids and adults.

Assistant teacher, Cheryl Chambers said the sessions teach kids to be aware of their surroundings.

“It’s so great to get to them while they’re young,” Chambers said. “To get them to understand self-awareness, awareness for others around them to get them active, physically moving around so, there are so many things that I think are great to be instilling at that young age. And they are just so full of joy and energy that they are great to work with.”

Chambers said her journey with teaching kids self-defense started when she was a student herself.

“I started practicing here and learning how to defend myself and just saw an opportunity to try to translate those skills to a group that I already like to work with,” Chambers said. “So children again like I said kids are just fun and energetic and have so much joy. So the idea of being able to instill an important skill in that group was really rewarding.”

The Downtown Martial Arts Academy will host its next free self-defense clinic on September 7.

