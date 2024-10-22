Starkville’s tourist spending resulted in $194 million in income

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – More people are visiting Mississippi and spending money.

Starkville is being recognized for its tourism impact.

Visit Mississippi, the state’s tourism office, said tourists spend more than $194 million in the Oktibbeha County town last year.

In the recent Tourism Economic Contribution Report, Starkville ranked in the top 16 counties in the state for visitor spending.

The annual report shows Mississippi welcomed 43.7 million visitors in 2023. That’s a record.

Tourists spent $17.5 million while visiting the Magnolia State.

The report also shows tourism supports more than $133,000 jobs in Mississippi.

