Start time of Ole Miss/South Carolina Game 3 has been pushed back

Game 3 of the Rebels’ series with the Gamecocks in Columbia, South Carolina has been pushed back. It was originally supposed to be played at 12 but will now begin at 2 pm due to Saturday’s weather forecast.

Ole Miss won Game 1, lost Game 2 and will look to take the series with Jack Washburn on the mound. It will be televised on SEC Network+