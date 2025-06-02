Starting off the week warm and dry

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Heat returns to Northeast Mississippi this week with high temperatures into the upper 80s expected. The sunshine sticks around to start the week before rain enters the scene in the latter half of the week.

TONIGHT: Quiet and calm conditions will stick around to end off the weekend. Overnight lows will be comfortable and into the lower 60s. The sky will remain mostly clear tonight, and some of us could wake up to some patchy fog Monday morning.

MONDAY: A ridge of high pressure will continue to build into Monday, allowing for dry but warmer conditions area wide. Highs tomorrow will be into the upper 80s by the afternoon with full sunshine all day. Perfect weather to spend by the pool!

REST OF THE WEEK: The dry, warm weather will continue over the next few days before the high pressure ridge breaks down midweek, allowing for the return of moisture into Mississippi. Humidity will begin to increase ahead of another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms towards the end of the week.