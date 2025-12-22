Starting the Holiday Week on a Warm Note

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A few isolated showers are possible at the beginning of the week before dry conditions set in to end the week. A warm Christmas is on the way!

MONDAY: It will be a few degrees above average for Monday with highs in the mid 60s. The sun might peak out a few times, but for the most part it will be a mostly cloudy day. An isolated shower is possible throughout the day with gusty conditions at times.

MONDAY NIGHT: A comfortable night is ahead. Lows will be in the low 50s overnight with passing clouds overhead.

TUESDAY: Temperatures are warming up! Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s in NE Mississippi with a party cloudy sky overhead. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out. Lows will continue in the middle 50s.

CHRISTMAS EVE AND DAY: Temperatures the remainder of the week will be in the 70s. YES… the 70s! It will be dry for Christmas and warm. Lows will be in the upper 50s at night.