Starting the week off with clearer weather and decreased humidity!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cold front passed us Sunday afternoon and into the evening, sparking a few showers and thunderstorms throughout Northeast Mississippi. Now that it has pushed further south, drier air from the north will stream in, allowing for a rain free and clearer start to the work week! Hot temperatures in the upper 90s still be sticking with us next week, along with the isolated rain chances towards the week’s end.

TONIGHT: We will keep a partly cloudy sky tonight with lows only in the mid 70s. It will still feel quite warm and humid, but drier weather will come Monday.

TOMORROW: Winds from the north will bring drier weather to our area, meaning that our humidity with greatly decrease! Highs tomorrow will be in the mid 90s with our sky remaining mostly clear all day.

LOOKING AHEAD: The dry weather will not be lasting all week unfortunately. Isolated rain chances look to pick back by by midweek with temperatures holding steady in the upper 90s.