State agencies assess dispensary damage

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Local and state agencies are still assessing the damage after a fire swept through a Lowndes County Dispensary.

Possum Town Farms went up in flames Sunday afternoon.

“We got the call around 1 pm yesterday, and the first fire units got here approximately six or seven minutes after that,” said Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Jim Robbins.

Officials said heavy smoke and fire were ventilating from the front corner of the building when they arrived.

Emily Snapka is the store manager for Possum Town Farms.

“Our lobby and our conference room and our reception area are completely gone,” said Snapka.

Snapka said the fire started on the upper level and worked its way down.

She said the employee working that day was first alerted that smoke was coming from outside the building.

A few clients were also inside when the smoke was developing.

“After they noticed that the smoke was also getting bigger, they heard rushing water coming down the walls and she even saw water coming inside. And that’s whenever they really noticed that there most likely was a fire upstairs. So, she got everyone out of the building in time and herself,” said Snapka.

Lowndes County Firefighters called in to Columbus Fire and Rescue and the Columbus Air Force Base Fire Department for assistance.

“There’s major damage to the front part of the structure… so in the back part, (there is) not as much fire damage. Most of the fire damage is in the front part of the building,” said Robbins.

The cultivation farm is located in the back of the building on two floors.

The dispensary is in the front.

“The dispensary is somewhat standing. That’s what maybe gives us hope about rebuilding in the future and possibly opening up again,” said Snapka.

Lowndes County Fire and the Sheriff’s Office assisted the State Fire Marshal with the damage assessment on Monday.

Snapka said she is grateful for the customers and vendors who have reached out to the dispensary since the incident.

She also thanks the fire officials and local law enforcement.

The fire is still under investigation.

The Mississippi State Department of Health also looked at the damage to the farm.

Until further notice, patients will have to get their medical products from a different dispensary.

