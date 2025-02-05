State and local leaders push to make MLK Day a stand-alone holiday

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – State and local leaders are pushing for change.

Mississippi is one of two states that recognizes Martin Luther King Junior Day as a dual holiday, shared with Robert E. Lee.

But, leaders are hopeful that they can join the other 48 states in change.

More than 40 years ago, President Ronald Regan signed the “King Bill,” designating the 3rd Monday in January as a federal holiday honoring the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

That same day was also set aside by many southern states to honor Confederate General Robert E. Lee.

Today, only two states – Mississippi and Alabama – still observe the dual holiday.

Since coming to the Mississippi Legislature, State Representative Kabir Karriem has pushed to change that.

That push has garnered national attention.

“It’s just not right to celebrate two men who were on the opposite sides of history. I think there’s a place for Robert E. Lee, but not on the day of Dr. King, which is a federal holiday,” Karriem said.

“Unfortunately, there’s still a lot of misunderstandings about that time in our history, and I think it’s important that we come together and discuss those types of things,” said Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin. “Arkansas was the most recent state to separate the holidays, and in doing so, they’re also teaching more in the schools about the Civil War and civil rights. Those are topics that you shouldn’t avoid talking about. You want to have those conversations because in history you want to make sure you don’t make those same mistakes again. An average citizen really doesn’t understand in many cases what went on during the Civil War, but also all the way up to the Jim Crow era. I think it’s imperative that southern cities need to make sure that we’re able to have those kinds of conversations.”

Columbus Mayor Keith Gaskin supports Karriem’s efforts, and he is rallying mayors from across the state to back the bill.

He said lawmakers and other leaders in Jackson need to hear from citizens at the local level.

“This affects our citizens. Some people will say, ‘Oh, why are we even talking about this and that type of thing?’ And it’s important that we have these conversations,” said Gaskin. “It’s important to me. It’s important to a majority of our citizens. I think it’s a very important piece of legislation. I think it can help with economic development. But a lot of the mayors that I reached out to a lot of them that look like me, called and said, wow, I didn’t realize that was still the case. I’m calling and that should have changed a long time ago. Mayors that don’t look like me are calling and saying, thank you for doing this. You know, a lot of people don’t take the time to understand it. I know I’ve talked to a lot of our citizens and it’s hurtful to many of them. And that’s that’s why I think it’s important to continue to try to to help move the needle just a little bit.”

Representative Karriem believes the change would benefit the state as a whole.

“Mississippi has a horrific past and we are still facing some of those issues even today in 2025,” said Karriem. “Robert E. Lee has a place, his place is in the museum. We should talk about the history of the Civil War and his fight to lead the Confederacy. But we also should be honest with ourselves. Dr. King was a slain martyr who died for all human rights and his holiday should be celebrated for him.”

Both Karriem and Gaskin hope to see even more people join the cause.

“It is past time for us to do away with this dual celebration and honor. Dr. King, for the man he was in these in this country,” Karriem.

“I’m happy to have a discussion with anybody in Columbus whether you agree or disagree with me,” Gaskin. “I think that’s how we learn and that’s how we move forward and become the kind of community that we need to be. It’s time to make that change.”

Right now, the bill is in committee.

The legislative session ends in April.

