State Auditor issues more than $7 million civil demand to Management and Training Corporation

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – An investigation into prison staffing has the State Auditor’s Office calling on a staffing contractor to pay up.

State Auditor Shad White has issued a more than $7 million civil demand to Management and Training Corporation (MTC), a contractor that provides staffing for some of the state’s prisons.

According to the Auditor’s Office, they began investigating MTC when allegations arose that the company was not providing the staffing required by its contract with the state.

The investigation reportedly found that MTC failed to provide the minimum mandatory staff to ensure the safety of inmates and employees, but they were being paid the full amount.

The Auditor found issues with numbers at the East Mississippi, Marshall County, and Wilkinson County facilities.

The demands have been turned over to the Attorney General’s Office for enforcement in court.

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