State Auditor Shad White announces plans to run for re-election

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – State Auditor Shad White announces he will seek another term in office.

He made the announcement on social media this morning and signed all the paperwork.

This would be his second full term if elected. White was appointed as the state’s 42nd State Auditor in July 2018.

White said his team stopped the largest public fraud in state history and made the largest civil recovery.

State Agricultural Commissioner Andy Gibson has also filed to run for re-election, along with Governor Tate Reeves and Lt. Governor Delbert Hosemann.

