State Board of Education announces timeline for superintendent search

mde education

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) -Everything seems to be going according to plan as the Mississippi State Board of Education announced its timeline for the state superintendent search process.

The application period launches on August 14.

In the month of September, a public survey will be released on desired qualities and priorities for the state’s next education leader.

The application deadline ends on October 19.

In December, the board will undergo candidate reviews and make its selection.

The SBE is in partnership with the McPherson and Jacobson firm to help with the process.

