State Champs recognized for their dedication in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Some Lowndes County state champions are being recognized for their dedication.

Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science Junior Nina Weinstein won the school’s first individual state wrestling championship.

The victory came back in February.

Weinstein is from Caledonia. This is the first year MSMS has had a wrestling team.

Lowndes County supervisors also recognized the New Hope High School Robotics Team State Champions. Two teams from the school won the honors.

One team won the VEX Robotics Mississippi State Tournament and and the other won the state Skills Championship.

This is the 8th year in a row the robotics team has been a state champion.

Both teams will compete in the World Championship in Dallas, Texas, next month.

