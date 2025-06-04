State clinic advises precautions for those who suffer from respiratory conditions

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Asthma & Allergy Clinic is advising precautions for those who may suffer from respiratory conditions.

Sahara dust plumes are traveling across the Atlantic and moving into the southeastern United States, making Mississippi skies hazy.

The mass of dry air carries particles that can worsen air quality and make it more difficult for vulnerable individuals to breathe.

The clinic encourages those individuals to limit outdoor activity, especially during peak dust levels.

Keep windows closed and run indoor air filtration if available, and continue prescribed allergy and asthma medications consistently.

Contact your provider if symptoms worsen.

