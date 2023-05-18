State education board makes future plans to choose interim superintendent

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Conversations on who should be Mississippi’s next education leader are gearing up.

The State Board of Education will hold a special session on June 15 to consider who will take the interim state superintendent job this summer.

The person selected will officially take the job on July 1.

The next interim superintendent will also have the opportunity to apply for the job permanently.

Mike Kent is currently serving as a short-term interim state superintendent until June 30 of this year.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter