State education board names Ginger Tedder MSMS exec. director

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science has a new leader.

The State Board of Education voted to hire Ginger Tedder as the executive director of MSMS.

She has served as interim since December 2023.

A longtime educator, Tedder was part of the Starkville-Oktibbeha School District for 15 years – serving as a teacher, instructional coach, and administrator. She’s also the former Project Manager of Career and Technical Education Professional Learning at Mississippi State University.

Tedder is an MSMS graduate. In her executive director role, Tedder will oversee all operations, functions, and activities at MSMS.

