State, federal agencies to host town meeting in Winona for storm victims

WINONA, Miss. (WCBI) – State and federal agencies will meet with storm victims in Winona this week to discuss the resources available to them.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, along with FEMA and the American Red Cross will host a town hall meeting in Winona this Thursday, April 13.

It will be held at the Zion District Association Building on Justy Street and begin at 5:30 p.m.

Right now, the recovery agency said its top goals are debris removal, utility restoration, and assessing housing solutions for the displaced.

Winona and Montgomery County were battered by an EF3 tornado on March 24.

