State historic marker unveiled at old B.L. Moor High School

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A state historic marker was unveiled at a well-known former African-American high school in Oktibbeha County.

The marker was dedicated outside of the old B.L. Moor High School.

This marked the culmination of a 55-year legacy celebration weekend.

The school was closed in 2013.

Artifacts and collectibles are being donated to the Oktibbeha Museum Society.

