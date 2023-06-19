State historic marker unveiled at old B.L. Moor High School
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A state historic marker was unveiled at a well-known former African-American high school in Oktibbeha County.
The marker was dedicated outside of the old B.L. Moor High School.
This marked the culmination of a 55-year legacy celebration weekend.
The school was closed in 2013.
Artifacts and collectibles are being donated to the Oktibbeha Museum Society.
