State lawmaker faces federal charge for false statement on tax return

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – A longtime Jackson area state lawmaker is facing a federal charge.

Representative Earle Banks of Hinds County was charged with willfully making a false statement on a tax return.

He was accused of failing to report more than $500,000 of income from a 2018 sale of real estate.

Banks is scheduled to make a May 17 court appearance to be prosecuted on the felony charge.

The Democratic funeral director and attorney has been in the state House since 1993.

Banks’ attorney said there was a mistake on the tax return and that the lawmaker has cooperated with the IRS and U.S. Attorney’s office.

If convicted, Banks would not be disqualified under Mississippi law from continuing to serve in the legislature.

