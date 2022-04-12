State lawmakers are excited about new bills passed in Mississippi

The 2022 legislative session wrapped last week with two major accomplishments

GOLDEN TRIANGLE, Miss. (WCBI)- The 2022 legislative session wrapped last week with two major accomplishments: the passage of the largest pay raise for teachers in Mississippi history and legalizing medical marijuana.

Mississippi held its legislative session from January through April 2022, and while the spotlight was often on high profile legislation, like medical marijuana and teacher pay, there were also some bills that will have an immediate impact locally.

In Oktibbeha County projects to help main street, Maben Sturgis Road, and the sheriffs department all got funded at least one million dollars, and for Lowndes County.

“From city hall, to a new fire truck, to the needs over at the W, to the rail system on the port so this delegation was working really hard,” said state representative Kabir Karriem.

“They maybe have cancer or epilepsy or along with a plethora of other health issues that can be treated with this particular program. I’m just elated that Mississippi finally adopted a program that’s going to relieve some of the pain that some of our patients throughout the state have been going through,” said Karriem.

Representative Rob Roberson said there are still some things that folks should know about it.

“It would still be considered driving under the influence of something so I do want to be very clear that just because it has become legal in the sense of you can get it for medical purposes doesn’t mean you can be driving around with it,” said Roberson.

Other bills discussed included Medicaid, ARPA Fuds, Labor, and Insurance. Roberson said having teachers salaries increased puts teachers in Mississippi over the south eastern average, and incoming teachers will now make 4 thousand more dollars than before.

Karriem said that pay raise will surely benefit educators.

“This is a pay raise that is well overdue I’m just happy that it’s finally here and hopefully it’ll benefit the families of teachers,” said Roberson.

Both Karriem and Roberson wish to see other bills come to light in the next legislative session and it starts with trying to keep folks in the Magnolia State.

“How to keep our young people here.. jobs making incentives to make certain that we have jobs that are well paying and keep young people wanting to stay in Mississippi,” said Karriem.

Lawmakers have eight more months until the next session and Karriem along with Roberson expect to see more bills passed.