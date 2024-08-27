State lieutenant governor says strong universities are vital

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) -Mississippi’s Lieutenant Governor said it is vital to have strong universities throughout the state.

In the most recent legislative session, a move to close three universities failed, along with an attempt to bring MSMS to MSU.

Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann said it is important to be fiscally responsible with state universities and to also make sure they are preparing students for the workforce.

“The universities control their own destiny about this, the University of Mississippi has an increase in enrollment, MSU has an increase, we know we are struggling at Delta State and MUW, no secret about that, we have new presidents in there, trying to find their place in the education community, our main goal is to have young men and women have access to education,” said Hosemann.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X