State of Alabama puts convicted murderer to death

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The State of Alabama put convicted murderer, James Barber, to death Friday morning despite fears of another botched execution.

Barber was sentenced to death for the 2001 murder of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps.

A federal appeals court and the Supreme Court upheld a decision not to halt his execution despite his claim that lethal injection could result in cruel and unusual punishment.

Barber argued that an execution by lethal injection would violate his rights under the Eighth Amendment.

Pointing to three alleged botched executions in Alabama last year, Barber asked to be put to death by nitrogen gas instead.

While it is an approved alternative execution method allowed under Alabama law, it has yet to be used.

In a statement, Alabama’s Attorney General Steve Marshall said “Justice has been served.”

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter