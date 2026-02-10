State of Alabama upgrades EBT cards with new enabled chip

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The State of Alabama is upgrading its EBT cards.

New chip-enabled cards have been mailed out to all cardholders in the state and should be arriving in the coming days.

Cardholders will have to activate the new cards within 180 days of receiving them.

They will have to call the number provided, enter their card number, date-of-birth, zip code, 3-digit security code on the card, and the card’s expiration date.

The new cards are automatically blocked from making out-of-state or online purchases.

If a cardholder wants to make such a purchase, they have to unlock the card using the Connect EBT mobile app, website, or through the EBT Customer Service phone number.

The Department of Human Resources urges EBT clients to use the Connect EBT app to lock their cards when they are not in use.

