State of Emergency issued for Mississippi and parts of Alabama

This State of Emergency allows the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency to move assets throughout the state to support local governments in preparation for, response to, and recovery from the impending weather.

MISSISSIPPI & ALABAMA (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves issued a State of Emergency today in anticipation of winter weather expected to impact the state starting tonight for the state of Mississippi.

Governor Kay Ivey has also issued a state of emergency for 25 counties in Alabama including Fayette, Lamar, Marion, and Pickens counties.

