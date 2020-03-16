State phone provider providing free phone calls for inmates

Inmates using the GTL phone service will be able to make two free phone calls up to five minutes each per week.

The free calls will be provided from March 17 through April 13. No credit will be given if the free calls are not used.

GTL said it notified the Mississippi Department of Corrections on Monday it would be providing the free class to help people contact their loved ones during this time as the company closely monitors the coronavirus situation.

The free calls are only available for service provided by GTL within the prison system.

A message will let the called party know that the call is being provided at no charge.