State Rep. Kabir Karriem gives away food for Mother’s Day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An early Mother’s Day tradition in Columbus continues as a drive-thru.

State Representative Kabir Karriem and his family’s business, “Helen’s Kitchen” hosted their annual citywide Mother’s Day luncheon.

Moms lined the block around the 7th Avenue North restaurant to receive a traditional soul food meal with all the trimmings.

The event was held as a drive-thru to make it safe as possible during the pandemic.

Karriem says his upbringing fuels his need to give back.

“Me coming from a single-parent home, I understand that. I live my mother to death and as a way of showing gratitude to my mother, I pour it out to the community with the help of my family and friends,” said Rep. Kabir Kariem, (D) District 4.

Karriem started the Mother’s Day tradition when he was on the city council 12 years ago.