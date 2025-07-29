State Representative discusses bill passing process to Columbus Rotary Club

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – State Representative Dana McLean spoke to the Columbus Rotary Club about some of the legislation that was taken up last session.

This was so citizens could have a better understanding of how difficult it can be to have a bill make it into law, and how many roadblocks can be presented.

She said women are underrepresented, and she wants to bring issues to light that affect women.

McLean worked on legislation regarding women’s rights, rape, and sexual abuse, which also worked to change the antiquated definition of rape and address protocols in hospitals.

This came after many rape victims were turned away due to the lack of protocols in place.

Senate Bill 2211 was amended on the floor in order to pass this law, and it went into effect on July 1.

The law requires hospitals to have a sufficient supply of rape kits, someone to perform the kit, and prohibits hospitals from denying a victim a rape kit.

“If we don’t take up for these victims, then who will? And that it’s so important that that we do take care of those that are more vulnerable. And these rape victims, they really need support and they need someone to have their back. And I really wanted the audience here to see that they are important to us, that these victims are very important to us. It’s important that they get justice. And it’s very important that we prosecute these perpetrators that feel that they can take away something from a victim like this and go scot free,” said McLean.

McLean ended the meeting saying she will be fighting to keep the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.