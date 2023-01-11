State representative introduces bill to exclusively recognize MLK Day

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI/WLBT) – A Columbus lawmaker wants Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. to have his own holiday in the state of Mississippi.

State Representative Kabir Karriem has introduced a bill that would exclusively mark the third Monday of January as Dr. King’s birthday holiday.

Right now, the state also recognizes Robert E. Lee’s birthday on the same day. Lee was a Confederate general during the Civil War.

Karriem has introduced the legislation several times but it has always failed in to get out of committee.

He believes Dr. King should be celebrated without the attachment of Lee to the day.

“We’re going to do all we possibly can. I think it’s a very important issue for not only this generation but for generations to come. And it’s a new day in Mississippi. We’re gonna be everything that we say that we are and being progressive in Mississippi it’s time to put Robert E. Lee to bed in the museums and honor Dr. King on his birthday,” said Karriem.

Only Alabama and Mississippi continue to commemorate King and Lee on the same day.

The bill has not been assigned a number or sent to a committee.

