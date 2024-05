State shuts down road in Calhoun County

CALHOUN COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A road in Calhoun County has been shut down by the state.

The Calhoun County Board of Supervisors said it was forced by the Mississippi Department of State Aid to close County Road 245 effective immediately.

They said county engineers are working with state aid and MDOT to get the road back open as quickly as possible.

They are asking drivers to please plan ahead if they are or have been using this road to take Highway 330.

