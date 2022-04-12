State Treasurer David McRae spoke to Rotary about unclaimed property

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – What would you do with a few extra bucks? That was one of the topics of conversation when State Treasurer David McRae made a stop in Columbus Tuesday.

Among the many responsibilities of the Treasurer’s office is handling unclaimed money and property in the state.

According to McRae, the average Mississippian has $2,100 in unclaimed property.

Actual amounts range between $20 and $800,000. And the process to claim it is pretty quick and easy.

“Well, I highly recommend people go to the website, treasury dot ms dot gov; look up the unclaimed property. You never know what you’re going to have. The average Mississippian has $2,100.00. And, just because you have under $200.00, it’s great to find the money you never knew you had, and you never know what you’re going to have,” said David McRae, (R) Mississippi State Treasurer.

McRae was also promoting his office’s college savings plan that allows parents to start early saving for their child’s college education.