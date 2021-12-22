State Troopers taking to the road with holidays approaching

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – You can expect to see more state troopers on the highway over the next few days.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will increase patrols during the holiday travel period.

Troopers will be on the lookout for drivers who are speeding, using mobile devices behind the wheel, and not wearing seatbelts.

MHP investigated more than 200 crashes with four fatalities and made 130 DUI arrests last Christmas.

The holiday travel period begins tomorrow at 6am and ends Sunday at midnight.