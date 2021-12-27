State troopers write more tickets, investigate fatal accident over Christmas travel period

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – State troopers write more than 6,500 tickets and investigate one fatal accident over the Christmas holiday travel period.

The deadly crash happened in Jasper County on Christmas morning.

Darion Milsap of Vossburg died in that Highway 503 accident.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol issued more citations this Christmas travel period compared to last year.

This year, MHP had 146 DUI arrests state-wide.

Locally, Troop F in New Albany investigated 14 accidents. Troop G in Starkville investigated 24.

The travel enforcement period ended at midnight Sunday.