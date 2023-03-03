Statewide ban coming for Zaza

JACKSON & LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) –

A public hearing scheduled by the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors for April may not be needed after a move by the Mississippi Legislature.

Wednesday, lawmakers passed House Bill 4 by a wide margin.

The bill categorizes Tianeptine, commonly known as Zaza, as a Schedule 1 Controlled Substance, banning its sale and use statewide.

Zaza has been linked to a number of recent overdoses in Lowndes County, and the Columbus City Council banned the local sale of the drug at its last meeting.

The Lowndes County Board of Supervisors had scheduled a public hearing for Monday April 3rd to consider a county-wide ban.

House Bill 4 takes effect July 1st.

District 41 Representative Kabir Karriem of Columbus was one of only 11 members to vote against the bill.