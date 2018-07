COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A Columbus man is arrested following the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Devione Williams, 40, was arrested and charged with Statutory Rape last week.

- Advertisement -

Police Chief Fred Shelton said his department does not release information on sex crimes victims, but did say the two involved did know each other.

The reported incident happened early this year.

Bond is set at $50,000.