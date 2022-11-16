COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Cold air and temperatures are sticking with us for several more days, staying below average for this time of the year.

WEDNESDAY: Cloud coverage is going to start of heavy this morning, but will slowly lighten up throughout the day. The sun is going to try and peek through the clouds. Temperatures today are going to be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The clouds will become lighter into the evening hours tonight. The clearer sky conditions will allow temperatures tonight to get a little colder than the past couple of nights. Overnight low temperatures tonight will be within the 20s.

END OF THE WEEK: Thursday is going to be the coldest temperature day, only reaching the middle 40s. Friday gets back into the lower 50s. Sky conditions are going to be clear and sunny, with 0% chance of seeing rain showers. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 20s to the lower 30s. Football games Friday night are going to be cold, throw on those layers.

WEEKEND: Clear, sunny, and blue sky conditions will roll into the weekend. Temperatures will stick to the upper 40s and lower 50s. Overnight low temperatures will be in the upper 20s.