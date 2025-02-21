Staying cold for a few more nights

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Overnights will be chilly, but there will be a slow climbing trend for afternoon highs.

THURSDAY NIGHT: A mostly clear sky and calming winds will bring another extremely cold night. Overnight lows will drop into the teens, with harsh wind chills again by the morning.

FRIDAY: Morning will start with brutal cold. The COLD WEATHER ADVISORY continues until 12PM. Actual highs will push into the low to middle 40s. With calmer wind speeds, the wind chill temps will be able to reach above freezing by the afternoon. There is going to be plenty of sun to finish out our week, with a few high level passing clouds possible.

WEEKEND: Continuing the climb, with highs reaching the 50s over the weekend. Saturday will stay plenty sunny. Sunday will bring in a couple of extra clouds, possible chance of a rogue shower. For now, the driving system looks to maintain to our South. Overnight lows will continue to be close to or below freezing.