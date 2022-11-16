Staying Cool & Dry for the Next Several Days

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Our weather will be staying calm and relatively unchanged through early next week.

TONIGHT: One of the coldest nights of the season so far! Low near 28°. Mostly clear skies. Dress warm if you’re heading out!

THURSDAY: Bundle up for your morning commute! We’ll wake up to temperatures at or below freezing! Sunny skies will warm us up to near 46° in the afternoon, but it will still be a chilly day.

FRIDAY: The workweek finishes off with sunshine and a few passing clouds. High near 52°.

THE WEEKEND: The weekend will be dry, sunny, and chilly. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50°, but it should feel slightly more comfortable in the sunlight.

Have a great night!