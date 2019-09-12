Staying Hot & Mainly Dry

SUMMARY: Above average temperatures are expected to continue through the week and into next week. We’re lowering rain chances for early next week as it now looks like tropical moisture will stay to our east.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated showers/storms fade by early evening with clear skies taking hold overnight. Lows will be near 70 with calm winds.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and hot. Highs are going to be in the mid 90s with heat indices in the low 100s. There is just a 10% chance of a stray storm. Conditions look pretty good for high school football with 80s giving way to 70s under the bright, full Harvest Moon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear and quiet. Lows in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and continued hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. A few showers and storms are possible but we’re keeping the chance at just 20%. There will be a weak frontal boundary in the area so we may have to boost those odds as new data arrive on Friday. Assume no rain at the college games in Starkville and Oxford… but you should pack a poncho JUST in case a stray storm finds the game sites.

SUNDAY-NEXT WEEK: We’ve raised high temperatures and lowered rain chances since it now looks like any tropical moisture or disturbance will stay to our east. Plan on more 90s and pretty dry weather if this verifies.

