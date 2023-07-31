Staying hot with a rain chance soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are going to be staying hot through this first week of August. A rain chance will move back into the forecast the last couple days of the week and for the weekend.

MONDAY NIGHT: Mild and muggy, again. Temperatures tonight will be in the low to middle 70s. Cloud coverage remains light.

TUESDAY: Staying hot! High temperatures will be in the low to middle 90s. Cloud coverage will fill in a little bit more, becoming partly cloudy. Lower 70s are expected for overnight low temps.

WEDNESDAY: Middle 90s are expected for high temps in the middle of the week. There may be a chance for a few very light showers within the cloud coverage maintaining throughout Wednesday. Low temperatures will be in the low to middle 70s.