Staying mild for Wednesday before warming up later this week

McKinley Dean,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Calm and cooler conditions expected through this evening. Seasonal temperatures continue for tomorrow with a warm up on the way for the second half of this week.

TONIGHT – Sky conditions remain mostly clear and winds will calm heading into the overnight period. Expect another cooler night with overnight low temperatures dropping into the low 40s.

TOMORROW – Looking ahead towards your Wednesday, we will start off on the chilly side before temperatures warm up into the low to mid 70s! Overall tomorrow looks to be a mild and pleasant day to enjoy the outdoors with lots of sunshine!

REST OF THIS WEEK – The warmer air moves in towards the end of this week with highs climbing back into the mid 80s by the weekend. Our next rain chance looks to move in by Sunday with a few thunderstorms possible.

