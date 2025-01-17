Staying mild through Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures stay in the 60s for Friday and Saturday before some BIG-time cold air arrives Sunday into next week.

FRIDAY: Sun early in the day gives way to increased cloud coverage by afternoon, but the day itself should stay dry with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Scattered showers are possible after dinner into the overnight hours. Brief downpours and an occasional rumble are possible.

SATURDAY: A strong front will pass through the region in the afternoon, bringing falling temperatures late in the day into the evening. Highs could touch the low to mid 60s before falling into the upper 20s Saturday night!

SUNDAY: Despite some clearing, highs will hold in the 30s with gusty northwest winds creating wind chills well below freezing all day.

NEXT WEEK: The coldest air this season! Expect several mornings with lows in the teens with wind chills potentially in the single digits Monday AM. Some spots may experience sub-freezing temps for more than 60 hours from Sunday PM – Wednesday. The chances for winter weather on Tuesday have decreased across north MS but have actually INcreased for parts of south Mississippi! Stay tuned for updates.