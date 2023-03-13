Staying mild through the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures at the beginning of the week will be cooler, but will gradually warm up into the week. A rain chance returns Thursday night into Friday.

MONDAY NIGHT: The sky remained mostly clear throughout the day. Temperatures were cooler, reaching the middle 50s. Tonight the temperatures will be cooling into the lower 30s. There is a freeze warning in place tonight into tomorrow morning at 9AM.

TUESDAY: Be aware of frost on the ground and on your cars tomorrow morning. Give yourself a little bit of extra time. Temperatures will warm back up into the middle 50s again tomorrow. With sky conditions staying mostly clear, overnight temperatures will be in the lower 30s again.

WEDNESDAY: More mostly clear sky with lots of sun! Temperatures will be a little warmer, into the upper 50s and lower 60s. The overnight low temperatures will make their way above freezing, into the middle 30s.