Staying quite warm for the next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Rain and storms are out of the forecast, and the main story will be the above average temperature for the next seven days.

THURSDAY: Patchy, dense fog is possible this morning before 9 AM. After that, expect a good supply of sun today with fair weather clouds – highs will reach the lower 80s with tolerable humidity levels.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and even warmer with highs in the middle 80s. High school football games will be warm with kickoff temps in the mid 70s.

WEEKEND: Mostly sunny, warm weather continues through the weekend. Daytime highs each day will be in the middle to possibly upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A weakening cold front will, in essence, “run out of gas” before reaching north MS and west AL on Monday. Outside of a stray shower or two, most places should stay dry. This means above average temperatures will continue through mid-week as highs stay in the middle 80s.