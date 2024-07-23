Staying stationary

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Not much will be changing in our forecast during the next couple of days. Stationary front will continue draping across the SE U.S., keeping conditions about the same.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Heavy clouds, with the presence of scattered showers maintains overnight and into the early hours of tomorrow morning. Temperatures will drop into the low to middle 70s.

WEDNESDAY: A little bit cooler, but still plenty of humidity. High temperatures look to only reach into the lower 80s for the middle of the week. Scattered rain chance maintains throughout the day. Lighter but more widespread showers in the morning become more scattered and heavier by the afternoon/evening. Lows again fall towards the lower 70s.

THURS/FRI: More of the same, really. High temps in the middle 80s. Rain chance throughout the day. Overnight lows dropping into the low to middle 70s.