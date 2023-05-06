Staying the course with highs in the mid 80s and chances for showers and storms next week
COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Highs remain relatively stable in the mid 80s throughout next week. Chances for scattered showers and storms persist into next weekend.
SUNDAY: Afternoon highs top out in the mid 80s as a mix of sun and clouds prevails across the viewing area. A few isolated showers and storms are possible but overall most of us will remain dry. Lows drop into the upper 60s overnight.
NEXT WEEK: Consistency is the headline heading into next week, with temperatures maxing out in the mid 80s throughout next week and bottoming out in the upper 60s. Chances for some scattered showers and storms will persist throughout next week, although coverage will likely not be high during these days.