Staying toasty into the new month

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are NOT feeling like fall, as we head into October. We got to experience a fake fall and the South is reminding us that September is still basically the summer. Drier conditions will be around for the next several days.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: After another warm day, the rain chance has really died off. Conditions are going to become much drier, though still humid for tonight. Temperatures are remaining in the middle 60s across NE MS.

THURSDAY: A few clouds are going to be in and out throughout the day. Temperatures continuing in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Overnight lows will be in the middle 60s again, staying mild.

FRIDAY: Early morning pep-rallys should feel fairly nice, temperatures slowly heating up throughout the beginning of the day. By the afternoon, temperatures back to hitting close to the lower 90s again. Though the sky will be mostly clear, temperatures will take their time falling through the evening. Friday night football games are expected to be warm, start hydrating now! Low temperatures continue in the middle 60s.