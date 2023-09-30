Staying Warm and Dry This Weekend

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It will be another beautiful weekend with warm temperatures and lots of sunshine sticking around. We will stay dry through most of next week, but a cold front will move through on Thursday night that will cool our temperatures off and possibly bring our next rain chance.

TODAY/TONIGHT – Today looks to be another hot one with highs nearing near 90! Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day, but it will be slightly less humid this afternoon. If you have any outdoor plans for your Saturday, be sure to pack the sunglasses and drink plenty of water. Temperatures will begin to cool off as we head toward the later evening hours with lows dropping into the low 60s. If you have plans to attend the MSU vs. Alabama football game tonight, the temperatures will be comfortable. We have another mild night in store tonight with the clouds moving out of the area by early tomorrow morning.

TOMORROW – Tomorrow will be a copy and paste from today’s forecast, so be sure to have your sunglasses handy! It will be another hot one with highs topping out near 90! Be sure to stay hydrated because it will be slightly warmer. The good news is that it will be less humid! Skies remain mostly sunny throughout your Sunday, so be sure to make plans to get outside! Overnight, skies remain clear and temperatures will cool off into the lower 60s once again.

NEXT WEEK – We’re staying warm and dry for the most part of your next work week, which is not good for our drought conditions. However, we are tracking a cold front that looks to move through towards the end of next week that will cool our temperatures off and bring us some much needed rain!