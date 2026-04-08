Staying warm and dry

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – More of the same and hopefully you are enjoying it!

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: A few passing but clearing clouds tonight. Temperatures will be comfortable, dropping into the upper 40s. A nice night.

THURSDAY: Dry and warm conditions continuing through the second half of the week. Afternoon high temperatures will be back in the middle to upper 70s. Lots of SUN! There will be a nice and warm breeze coming in from the ESE at about 5-10 MPH. Lows will drop again into the upper 40s.

FRIDAY: End the week about the same compared to the rest of the week. Temperatures in the afternoon could reach the lower 80s! Lots of sun, great to get outdoors. Great for weekend baseball games too! Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Enjoy!