Staying warm and humid, Rafael heading to Gulf

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Unseasonably warm and humid air continues the next few days. Rain chances remain in the forecast, though they aren’t expected to be extreme or widespread.

WEDNESDAY: A band of heavy rain will continue in spots just north and west of our coverage area, leaving most of the day dry save for a few rogue showers. The main story will continue to be the near-record high temperatures forecast across the region.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: The sky will stay mostly cloudy with lows dropping into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees.

THURSDAY: The nearby stationary front may get a shove southward by stronger high pressure to its north. This may bring us a few more showers during the day, but rain coverage still doesn’t look too widespread.

FRIDAY: Higher pressure to the north may temporarily “win”, suggesting rain chances may be tempered during the day. We’re still watching trends, but right now the trend is for lowered rain chances during the day.

WEEKEND: An extra moisture push from weakening “Rafael” suggests Saturday may be the day with the best chance for rain. Rain coverage should begin to decrease Sunday into early next week.