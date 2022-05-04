Staying warm and humid with late week storms

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Strong to severe storms are still possible across the Deep South Thursday night into Friday. Clearing weather is expected for the weekend.

WEDNESDAY: Once patchy fog this morning clears, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid to upper 80s and less wind.

THURSDAY: Most of the day should be dry, warm, and breezy as highs climb into the upper 80s. Strong to severe storms will develop across the Arklatex and make a move toward the MS Valley in the evening and overnight. Confidence has actually decreased somewhat in severe weather prospects; that being said, enough ingredients remain to support a few storms reaching severe limits Thursday evening/overnight.

FRIDAY: Any storms should be moving out by daybreak Friday, leaving the rest of the day to see gradual improvement.

WEEKEND: Saturday starts cooler in the 50s and should see plenty of sun through the day. Expect highs in the upper 70s. Mother’s Day also starts in the 50s, but much warmer air is in store as highs reach the upper 80s.

NEXT WEEK: A briefly hotter spell of weather takes hold Monday and Tuesday. Highs both days are likely to reach 90 degrees for the first time since mid October!