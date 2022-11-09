Staying Warm & Dry Until a Cold Front Friday Night

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – 70s have returned and we’re on the right track! Our weather should start feeling more like November soon.

TODAY: Mostly sunny in the morning, but clouds will increase during the afternoon. High near 74°.

TONIGHT: Cooler. Aside from stubborn clouds, a calm night. Low near 50° with calm winds.

THURSDAY: Cloud cover associated with Tropical Storm Nicole will likely blanket the eastern sky for part of the day. Elsewhere, expect a mix of sun and clouds. Warm again with a high near 73°.

VETERANS DAY: The weather looks fantastic! The daytime should be completely dry, but breezy. We can’t rule out an isolated shower overnight as the front moves through. High near 73°. Chance of rain overnight: 10%.

Have a great day!